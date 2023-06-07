Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Classes canceled at Poultney High School after possible threat

School is canceled at Poultney High School on Thursday after reports of a possible threat. -...
School is canceled at Poultney High School on Thursday after reports of a possible threat. - File photo(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - School is canceled at Poultney High School on Thursday after reports of a possible threat.

The Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermont State Police are investigating. They say a school resource officer became aware of the possible threat on Wednesday.

Police say school leaders decided to cancel classes Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office at 802-775-8002. You can also leave an anonymous tip online through the state police website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawn Baustert
Essex mom pleads not guilty to DUI crash that killed son
Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday afternoon said he has vetoed Democrats' $150 million child care reform...
Scott vetoes child care reform bill
Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Vermont. - File photo
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
Jon Murad at Monday night's confirmation hearing.
Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief

Latest News

The New Hampshire Senate passed a $15.2 billion, two-year state budget with bipartisan support...
New Hampshire Senate passes bipartisan budget back to House
File photo
Vt. police continue search for suspects in 2 fatal shootings
Beauty boom: Spike in demand for cosmetology schools leads to waitlists
Rutland Regional Medical Center's first and only certified nurse midwife, Sarah Barton,...
Healthwatch: First certified midwife joins RRMC team
Boil-water notice in Montpelier after construction crews hit water main