Classes canceled at Poultney High School after possible threat

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - School is canceled at Poultney High School on Thursday after reports of a possible threat.

The Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermont State Police are investigating. They say a school resource officer became aware of the possible threat on Wednesday.

Police say school leaders decided to cancel classes Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office at 802-775-8002. You can also leave an anonymous tip online through the state police website.

