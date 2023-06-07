Advertise With Us
Concerns about building height reemerge with South End zoning proposal

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Later this month, the Burlington City Council is expected to consider a zoning change that would open the door for hundreds of homes to be built where they’re currently prohibited.

The area in question, a largely undeveloped section of the South End off Pine Street, includes some of the few open tracts left in the city. But even during a housing crisis, the innovation district has its critics who fear that future buildings will be too tall.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who reported on the story for this week’s issue.

