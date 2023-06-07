GMT ad campaign takes aim at antisemitism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s been a rise in antisemitism around the country and there’s a new effort in Vermont to combat it.

Antisemitic incidents in Vermont are up by 60% in the last year according to Temple Sinai in South Burlington.

Now, they’ve teamed up with Green Mountain Transit to put ads on five buses that include facts and suggestions about how to confront the problem.

The temple’s Rabbi David Edleson says the only way to combat it is to educate others. “We knew we needed to do something, and it’s very hard these days to break through all of the media, all of the memes, and all the visuals that are out there on the internet. Try to do something that would start a conversation,” he said.

Riders who view the ads are prompted to learn more at Temple Sinai’s website.

