Healthwatch: First certified midwife joins RRMC team

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Regional Medical Center was the only hospital in Vermont that didn’t offer midwifery care. That is, until the Rutland Women’s Healthcare and the Women’s and Children’s Unit and Birthing Center brought Sarah Barton on board last month.

Phylicxia Moore recently stopped by Rutland Regional Medical Center for her second visit with midwife Sarah Barton. Moore is preparing to give birth to a baby boy, a brother to her young son.

After they met last month, Moore says she asked Barton to guide her through her final trimester and coach her through labor. “We talked about a good hour, just getting to know each other,” said the Rutland mom.

Moore became pregnant with her first son during the pandemic and her research led her to a CDC statistic that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. “With that knowledge, it’s important to me -- and it was important to me then and now -- to be able to have the experience of someone who is able to hear me, to listen to me, to be able to look at it from a holistic approach,” Moore said.

She found that positive experience in a midwife. But when Moore recently moved to Rutland and was expecting another child, midwifery wasn’t on the table. “So once the resource was here, I jumped on that opportunity,” she said.

It’s a resource Barton says the community has been pushing for, for years and it’s a service the certified nurse midwife is eager to deliver. “I like to say, ‘I catch babies’ because delivering means I’m doing work -- and mom is doing the work,” Barton said.

She says midwives are advanced-practice nurses similar to nurse practitioners, specializing in reproductive health. Throughout her more than 20-year career she has served teens starting menses, women marking menopause, and female patients navigating every stage of life in between. “It is the whole spectrum,” she said.

At RRMC, Barton supplements the expertise of an all-female physician team. “The beauty of having a midwife and a physician is that continuity of care. So, as the midwife and the physician collaborate, you don’t lose that one provider, you actually gain a second provider,” she said.

Frequent consultations are critical. And while Barton is qualified to perform procedures, a physician will lend a hand if serious medical intervention is needed. “Say for a patient who may require a C-section, I actually will follow that patient and participate in that surgery as the second assist. So, that really offers comfort and peace of mind for the patient,” Barton said.

RRMC OB-GYN and Rutland Women’s Healthcare Medical Director Dr. Sarah Decker touts a 13% cesarean section rate for low-risk pregnancies out of the 350 to 400 deliveries annually. “From many years of study from the benefits of midwifery care, midwives help us to maintain that rate and potentially improve it further,” Decker said. “We’ve been of MDs as long as I’ve been here at Rutland Regional almost 10 years, and I think in general having a midwife joining us is only going to increase the options we have available to our patients. Adding in all of Sarah’s years of skill, experience, the philosophy that she brings to caring for women is just really exciting for us.”

For women exploring medical options, Moore you consider which is best for your, and above all, seek a provider who is compassionate and patient. “Takes the time to answer the questions you have, takes the time to educate you on not just the science of the experience, not just the physical experience, but the emotional experience” she said.

