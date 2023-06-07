Missing Vermont man found alive and well

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A happy ending to the search for a missing man in Essex Junction.

Police say Kevin Cota, 60, was found safe.

Cota had been missing since May 29. Authorities were looking for him in the area around the Essex Discount Beverage on Center Road, on a VAST trail and in the area of Colonel Page Road and Champlain Road where he is known to ride his bike.

Essex police say Cota was found alive and well Wednesday morning.

