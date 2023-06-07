New Hampshire to investigate impact of social media on children

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed an executive order directing a statewide response to the impact of social media on the state’s youth.

The state is actively pursuing an investigation into the harm social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram can have on youth mental health.

The executive order is based on that ongoing investigation.

“New Hampshire’s children are the future of our state and our nation, and we are making every effort to ensure necessary changes are made to prevent harm by these platforms,” Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said in a statement.

As a part of the initiative, state agencies will encourage kids and families to spend less time on screens and more time outdoors.

