New law encourages Vermonters to save for retirement

File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermonters will be encouraged to save up for retirement thanks to a new law.

Treasurer Mike Pieciak came up with a public retirement initiative called “VT Saves.” It was passed by the legislature and was just signed into law by Governor Phil Scott.

The program requires employers not already offering a retirement plan to sign up for VT Saves. That creates a Roth IRA for employees with automatic payroll deductions.

Pieciak says the program doesn’t cost the employer anything, and employees are 15 times more likely to save for retirement when they have access to a plan.

