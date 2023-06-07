New manager of organization serving disabled seeks more state funding

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The new managers of a specialized service agency serving Vermonters with developmental disabilities say they are back on a more solid footing after running into trouble with state regulators.

The Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living last month stripped Morrisville-based Green Mountain Support Services of its ability to run its own business after financial and leadership challenges. The organization’s new leaders, Champlain Community Services, Inc., say they’ve stabilized some of the problems but need additional funding to help fill a nearly 20% vacancy rate in staffing.

“If I can’t stabilize my workforce and make sure that I have the people there that are trained the way they need to be trained to take care of people, then we can’t be assured that people are okay,” said CCS’ Beth Sightler.

She adds they are in need of funding and housing for Vermonters with the most complex medical and behavioral needs.

The proposed state budget already contains a five percent rate increase for providers. Sightler says lawmakers need to consider sustained Medicaid rate increases every year.

