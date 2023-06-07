Perky Planet to close Burlington coffee shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Perky Planet, a coffee shop that opened with the goal of hiring people with disabilities, is closing their Burlington location at the end of the month.

The owners of Perky Planet say they’re incredibly grateful for the community’s love and support over the past five year, but decided not to renew their lease on St. Paul Street.

The owners did not say what the future looks like for their Waterbury location.

However, they say they’re committed to staying involved in the Burlington community finding ways to make it inclusive for all.

