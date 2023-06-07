Police ID victims in Leicester shooting

WATERBURY (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the two men who were shot in Leicester over the weekend, one of them who died.

Vermont State Police say Scott Lanpher, 35, died from gunshot wounds to the upper body. His brother, Larry Lanpher Jr., 31, was injured and remains hospitalized.

Police say both men lived at the property on Route 7 where the shooting happened Sunday night.

No arrests have been made. Police were searching for a suspect or suspects tied to this incident, along with a black Nissan sedan that was seen leaving the area after the shooting. They say they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Scott Lanpher has a history with law enforcement. He was arrested in 2021 for a drive-by shooting at a car parked at a Middlebury apartment complex. There were no injuries. He was charged with aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, and using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony.

