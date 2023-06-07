Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police ID victims in Leicester shooting

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the two men who were shot in Leicester over the weekend, one of them who died.

Vermont State Police say Scott Lanpher, 35, died from gunshot wounds to the upper body. His brother, Larry Lanpher Jr., 31, was injured and remains hospitalized.

Police say both men lived at the property on Route 7 where the shooting happened Sunday night.

No arrests have been made. Police were searching for a suspect or suspects tied to this incident, along with a black Nissan sedan that was seen leaving the area after the shooting. They say they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Scott Lanpher has a history with law enforcement. He was arrested in 2021 for a drive-by shooting at a car parked at a Middlebury apartment complex. There were no injuries. He was charged with aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, and using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony.

Related Stories:

Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting

Arrest made in connection with Middlebury drive-by shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawn Baustert
Essex mom pleads not guilty to DUI crash that killed son
Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
Jon Murad at Monday night's confirmation hearing.
Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday afternoon said he has vetoed Democrats' $150 million child care reform...
Scott vetoes child care reform bill
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York.
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont on display

Latest News

Senator Welch calls for free and fair elections in Guatemala
Senator Welch introduces law to reauthorize the Rural Energy Savings Program
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
New law encourages Vermonters to save for retirement