Police investigate bomb threat at Milton school
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Milton Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.
School officials say the threat was found in writing in a bathroom at the school. Police are on the scene.
Students were sent to a secure location and will be loaded onto their regular buses.
There was no immediate information from police.
