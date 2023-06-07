Advertise With Us
Police investigate bomb threat at Milton school

Police responded to Milton Elementary School Wednesday afternoon for a reported bomb threat.
Police responded to Milton Elementary School Wednesday afternoon for a reported bomb threat.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Milton Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

School officials say the threat was found in writing in a bathroom at the school. Police are on the scene.

Students were sent to a secure location and will be loaded onto their regular buses.

There was no immediate information from police.

