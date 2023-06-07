Advertise With Us
Police investigate fatal crash in Jay

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Jay Wednesday morning.

It happened on Route 105 just after 7 a.m. Vermont State Police say Joshua Smith, 39, of Richford, was headed east when he crossed the center line, went down an embankment, and hit a tree.

Police say Smith died at the scene. Two passengers were taken to Northwestern Medical Center for major but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one in the car was wearing seat belts.

The cause remains under investigation.

