Police search home in White River Junction

Police executed a search warrant in White River Junction Wednesday morning.
Police executed a search warrant in White River Junction Wednesday morning.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police executed a search warrant in White River Junction Wednesday morning.

Uniformed officers with the Hartford Police Department were seen going in and out of a residence on Hartford Avenue. The multi-family house is across the street from Hartford High School.

We don’t yet know why police were searching the home. They put out an alert earlier in the day saying there would be police activity in the area.

We are still waiting to hear back from the police with more details.

