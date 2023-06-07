Proctor man reaches plea deal in 2020 fatal crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Proctor man charged in a 2020 fatal crash has reached a plea deal.

Authorities say Gage Capen, 21, was behind the wheel in the Proctor crash that killed a Pownal teen and injured three other young people.

Capen pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of negligent operation resulting in serious bodily injury.

He now faces anywhere from nine months to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in September.

Related Stories:

Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash

1 dead, 3 injured in Proctor crash

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.