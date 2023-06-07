Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Proctor man reaches plea deal in 2020 fatal crash

Gage Capen/File
Gage Capen/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Proctor man charged in a 2020 fatal crash has reached a plea deal.

Authorities say Gage Capen, 21, was behind the wheel in the Proctor crash that killed a Pownal teen and injured three other young people.

Capen pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of negligent operation resulting in serious bodily injury.

He now faces anywhere from nine months to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in September.

Related Stories:

Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash

1 dead, 3 injured in Proctor crash

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawn Baustert
Essex mom pleads not guilty to DUI crash that killed son
Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday afternoon said he has vetoed Democrats' $150 million child care reform...
Scott vetoes child care reform bill
Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Vermont. - File photo
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
Jon Murad at Monday night's confirmation hearing.
Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief

Latest News

New Hampshire to investigate impact of social media on children
The Burlington School District is sending out a warning to parents after they say a man grabbed...
Burlington School District warns of strangers approaching children
File photo
Stefanik pushes back against proposed flavored milk ban in schools
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid