Senator Welch calls for free and fair elections in Guatemala
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is setting his sights on Guatemala. He released a statement calling for free and fair elections and an end to corruption in the country.
Welch says Guatemala has a history of leaders abusing their authority, and he hopes the presidential election on June 25th offers some opportunity for the Guatemalan people to forge a new path.
He also says the election will determine whether people can live in the country safely or continue to flee to seek a better life in the U.S.
