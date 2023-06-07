Advertise With Us
Senator Welch introduces law to reauthorize the Rural Energy Savings Program

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)
Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is trying to turn more natural resources into energy in rural communities to save people money.

He and other lawmakers are behind legislation to reauthorize the Rural Energy Savings Program. This USDA initiative would provide no-interest loans to rural areas for homes and businesses to access cost-effective energy upgrades.

The goal is to electrify heating and cooling, increase energy efficiency, and save people money on their energy bills. Sponsors say the bill both reauthorizes and improves the program to help rural communities maximize the program’s benefits.

