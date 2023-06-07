Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

South Burlington votes to require certain structures to be part-solar

Solar power plant panels
Solar power plant panels(pgegreenenergy / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington City Council voted to require solar panels on certain structures in the city.

The city councilors passed a land development amendment that requires rooftops on certain structures to be at least 70% covered in solar panels.

This amendment extends to newly built residential buildings taller than four stories and commercial buildings.

This solar mandate is one of many land development amendments in South Burlington in recent months to help the city meet its climate goals.

The hope is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
File image
Police investigating Leicester death; local schools closed as police search for suspect
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York.
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont on display
Dawn Baustert
Essex mom pleads not guilty to DUI crash that killed son
Jon Murad at Monday night's confirmation hearing.
Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief

Latest News

Perky Planet
Perky Planet to close Burlington coffee shop
Crews, neighbors respond to Winooski brush fire
Project aims to improve designated parking in Smugglers' Notch
Some Vt. districts reducing summer meal offerings