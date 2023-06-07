South Burlington votes to require certain structures to be part-solar

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington City Council voted to require solar panels on certain structures in the city.

The city councilors passed a land development amendment that requires rooftops on certain structures to be at least 70% covered in solar panels.

This amendment extends to newly built residential buildings taller than four stories and commercial buildings.

This solar mandate is one of many land development amendments in South Burlington in recent months to help the city meet its climate goals.

The hope is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050.

