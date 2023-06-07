Advertise With Us
Stefanik pushes back against proposed flavored milk ban in schools

(Damian Dovarganes | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Keep flavored milk in schools -- that’s the message Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, is sending to the USDA.

The federal agency is considering the ban on chocolate and strawberry milk, claiming it contains as much sugar as soda.

The advocacy group New England Dairy says there’s only a 26-calorie difference between non-flavored milk and chocolate milk that’s served in schools.

Stefanik joined more than 20 other lawmakers who sent a letter to the USDA saying flavored milk is an important tool for delivering nutrients to school-aged children.

