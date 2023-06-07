Advertise With Us
USDA offering disaster assistance for growers hit by hard frost

File- Sweetland Farm in Norwich used sprinklers to protect fruit trees but even that wasn't...
File- Sweetland Farm in Norwich used sprinklers to protect fruit trees but even that wasn't enough.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Financial support is on the way for farmers around the region impacted by last month’s hard frost.

The cold blast two weeks ago came just as many fruit trees were starting to bud.

There are several USDA programs available to help farmers recover but some require losses to be reported within 15 days of first noticing them.

Farmers are encouraged to contact their local USDA service center.

