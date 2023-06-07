USDA offering disaster assistance for growers hit by hard frost

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Financial support is on the way for farmers around the region impacted by last month’s hard frost.

The cold blast two weeks ago came just as many fruit trees were starting to bud.

There are several USDA programs available to help farmers recover but some require losses to be reported within 15 days of first noticing them.

Farmers are encouraged to contact their local USDA service center.

