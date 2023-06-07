BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a very cool and dreary day, but at least the upper level low that’s bringing us the gloomy weather is also bringing some needed rainfall to the area and helping to keep the worst of the Canadian wildfire smoke away from us. We can expect more of the same for the next couple days as that system stays nearby.

On and off showers and drizzle will continue tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be another cool day with highs ranging from the 50s to near 60. Friday will feature more of the same, but will be a few degrees warmer.

That low pressure system finally starts to loosen its grasp on us for the weekend. A few showers remain possible into Saturday, but temperatures will begin to migrate closer to average, and improvements will continue into Sunday. We should be partly cloudy and dry by Sunday with near-average temperatures in the mid 70s. Another low pressure system will likely move in toward the beginning of next week.

An Air Quality alert remains in effect through midnight for Bennington and Windham County. Air quality observations today in Bennington and in the Adirondacks have remained at levels that could be irritating to sensitive groups, but as a whole, there is much less smoke around here than previous days. Air quality sensors in other communities have been reporting good to moderate air quality. The worst of the smoke continues to stay west and south of our area tomorrow.

Have a good evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.