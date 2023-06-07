Advertise With Us
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have a dreary, drippy weather pattern ahead of us for the rest of the work week. It will improve slightly as we head into the weekend.

The slow-moving, drifting, low pressure system that gave us unsettled weather over last weekend before it drifted off to the east, has come back at us, and now it will stick around with cool, wet weather through the end of the week.

Temperatures will be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal (normal high in Burlington is now 75°) through Friday.

Then the temperatures will get back into the 70s over the weekend for most of us, and there will be some sunshine. But there will still be the chance for showers, too. Right now, Sunday is looking like our best bet for getting a dry day.

Then another system will move in for the start of next week with more of the same kind of weather.

It has been too dry around here lately, so the grass will be taking MAX Advantage of the showery weather over the next several days. -Gary

