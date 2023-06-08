College students teach Stop the Bleed to N.Y. high schoolers

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WCAX) - College and high school collide with students teaching students life-saving skills in New York.

Members of the Paul Smith’s College Emergency Management Students Association were recently at the tenth-grade health classes at Saranac Lake High School.

The goal was to teach teens how to “Stop the Bleed.”

They used homemade fake, wounded limbs to show students how to find the bleed and compress.

The Emergency Management Students Association is a new group at the college and helps those interested in first responder careers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.