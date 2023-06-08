Advertise With Us
Community urged to help keep watch over Burlington children

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amid reports of strangers approaching children in Burlington, the school district is warning parents and asking community members to help keep watch.

The school district says four students in elementary through middle school were approached by strangers in cars this school year who tried to get the kids into their vehicles.

Wednesday, an elementary school student at the Integrated Arts Academy in the city’s Old North End says she was grabbed by a stranger while she walking to school. She bit the man and ran into a building.

The district believes these reports are credible. They’re telling kids not to talk to or go anywhere with strangers, and to get away from strangers quickly if they’re approached.

“We are also asking students to be with other students so that they’re not alone and to seek a safe space if they are approached by a stranger,” Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan said.

Flanagan calls this a disturbing trend and says this is the first time incidents like this have happened during his tenure.

The district gave teachers materials to host listening circles to vet how the students are feeling.

The district is working with the city and the police. And they’re asking the community to help keep an eye on students walking to and from school.

