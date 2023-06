ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Several teenagers are in trouble this morning after police say they were fighting near a bridge in St. Johnsbury.

It happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Troopers say four teenagers and 20-year-old Tyler Root are accused of disorderly conduct.

They’re expected in court on August 28th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.