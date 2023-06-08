Helping Vermont kids avoid learning loss over summer vacation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer vacation is quickly approaching, and with nearly two months off from school, how can families prevent summer learning loss in their students? Also known as the “summer slide,” it’s when students forget what they’ve learned when they don’t go to class during the vacation months.

It’s a challenge school staff and families face each year. But with the impacts of the pandemic on students’ learning, preventing it is more critical.

Vermont Interim Education Secretary Heather Bouchey says there are particular groups of students they’re most concerned about.

“Historically marginalized students, those who are experiencing poverty, students who are English learners, students who qualify for individualized education programs,” Bouchey listed. “So most schools and districts have developed some really robust structures and programs to ensure that students who are historically marginalized have access to continue all resources and support throughout the summer.”

Bouchey suggests families stop in at their local library or check out some of the free educational programming offered in the state.

