Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Impact of cannabis use behind the wheel

File Photo
File Photo(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cannabis sales are ahead of expectations in Vermont but smoking weed behind the wheel continues to be a concern.

Unlike some other states, Vermont does not have a legal, quantifiable amount of cannabis in your body that permits you to drive or conversely guarantees you a DUI, in the same way, that there are BAC rules for alcohol.

Under Vermont law it is illegal to consume cannabis and drive. Vermont State Police say they have had more than 60 calls since October where cannabis was involved relating to DUIs, motor vehicle complaints, and crashes.

Sgt. Paul Ravelin said if people feel different, they will drive different.

“Signs of impairment are consistent amongst several categories of drugs to include alcohol and cannabis. You can see delayed reactions, you can see someone’s ability to concentrate on divided attention to be reduced. The ability to perceive a hazard and react to that is reduced pretty significantly. And then some of the symptoms physical signs and symptoms that we see is pretty consistent with what folks can attribute to cannabis use,” said Lt. Ravelin.

It is also illegal to use cannabis as a passenger in any sort of operating vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Vermont. - File photo
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
File image
Police investigate fatal crash in Jay
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
File photo
Vt. police continue search for suspects in 2 fatal shootings
Police say Kevin Cota was found alive and well.
Missing Vermont man found alive and well

Latest News

File Photo
Rep. Kuster supports bill for student and work visa
File Photo
College students teach Stop the Bleed to N.Y. high schoolers
File Photo
Updates underway to make Leddy Park more accessible
File Photo
Renewable energy project showcase
File Photo
State grant funds internship programs in Vt.