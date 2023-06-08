New Hampshire lawmakers pass $15B budget on 1st go-around

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lawmakers in New Hampshire have done something for the first time in modern history-- they passed a two-year bipartisan budget on the first go-around.

The $15 billion budget passed the Senate Wednesday and the House on Thursday. It includes more funding for enrollment-based child care and increases reimbursement rates for health care providers.

It also invests millions to incentivize developers to build much-needed housing across the region.

“By building out and funding the Housing Champions program. We hear constantly about the shortage of housing which impacts families, it impacts workforce. It impacts our ability to bring families here and have them grow here,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

The budget now heads to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk for his signature. In a statement, Sununu added that the budget includes the largest pay raise for state employees in decades.

