Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New Hampshire lawmakers pass $15B budget on 1st go-around

Lawmakers in New Hampshire passed a two-year bipartisan budget on the first go-around. - File...
Lawmakers in New Hampshire passed a two-year bipartisan budget on the first go-around. - File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lawmakers in New Hampshire have done something for the first time in modern history-- they passed a two-year bipartisan budget on the first go-around.

The $15 billion budget passed the Senate Wednesday and the House on Thursday. It includes more funding for enrollment-based child care and increases reimbursement rates for health care providers.

It also invests millions to incentivize developers to build much-needed housing across the region.

“By building out and funding the Housing Champions program. We hear constantly about the shortage of housing which impacts families, it impacts workforce. It impacts our ability to bring families here and have them grow here,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

The budget now heads to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk for his signature. In a statement, Sununu added that the budget includes the largest pay raise for state employees in decades.

Related Story:

New Hampshire Senate passes bipartisan budget back to House

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Vermont. - File photo
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
File photo
Vt. police continue search for suspects in 2 fatal shootings
File image
Police investigate fatal crash in Jay
Police say Kevin Cota was found alive and well.
Missing Vermont man found alive and well

Latest News

Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
Starting this summer, Vermont schools will be required to do more education and training around...
New law requires Vt. schools to help prevent eating disorders
Adam Montgomery
NH man accused of killing daughter, 5, convicted of unrelated gun charges
Business Break: Onion River Outdoors