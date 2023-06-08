New law requires Vt. schools to help prevent eating disorders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this summer, Vermont schools will be required to do more education and training around preventing eating disorders in youth.

Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law that aims to address suicide in Vermont. Part of that bill focuses on ensuring that school employees are educated about preventing, using language around and identifying eating disorders in youth.

That law takes effect on July 1.

