Newly restored Groton Nature Center opens this weekend after complete facelift

GROTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Groton State Forest has a brand new nature center and it opens this weekend. Our Elissa Borden got you a sneak peek inside before the doors open on Sunday.

The Vermont State Parks, Vermont Parks Forever and the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain worked together to restore the 43-year-old building.

Everything inside has been revamped and brought up to museum-quality standards with only the preexisting floor left.

Inside, visitors can learn about the important natural, geologic and human history of the forest as told through interactive exhibits.

“The Civilian Conservation Corps has a deep history here. Folks can still see things that they built when they stay at the various parks,” said Nina Ridhibhinyo of the ECHO Leahy Center. “We’re going to do a deep dive into things that happened 12,000 years ago, when the first people moved into this area, too. So you’re going to have a chance to learn about the Abenaki people who used this area for seasonal use, just like people do today.”

“Really one of the big benefits of this project is modernizing our natural connections and how we’re connecting with visitors,” said Nate McKeen, the director of the Vermont State Parks. “We have about 75,000-80,000 people that come through Groton State Forest during the year and many of them will be able to come here and learn about the forest-- it’s a 25,000-acre state forest-- about the flora, fauna and the natural communities of this great public resource and also the history of this area, from Native Americans up through today. So, it’s a really great way to connect the visitors that will come to the five state parks in the Groton State Forest and learn about where they are and what was here before and where we’re headed.”

Watch the video to see Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Nate McKeen.

The Groton Nature Center opens its doors for the season on Sunday, June 11 at 11 a.m. Admission to the nature center is always free. Click here for more details.

