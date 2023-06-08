Advertise With Us
N.Y., Canadian officials respond to fire and air quality concerns

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Smoke from fires across Canada may be making the air hazy here at home, but it comes with some severe air quality concerns.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul called the smoke conditions the worst air quality in nearly 60 years in New York.

She said one million N-95 masks will be made available to people in the state to wear outside while the smoke continues to cause problems.

People can find them at certain train stations and state parks in the city. Schools are still open in the city Thursday, but outdoor activities are canceled.

Canadian officials made an announcement about the fires on CTV, detailing the efforts to combat the burns and help those displaced. They also expressed hope for the rest of the fire season.

“I also want to ensure Canadians that despite the strong start to the wildfire season there are plans in place, with our provincial and first nation partners, we have the ability to respond,” said Canadian Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister, Bill Blair.

We’re told hundreds of armed forces members are deployed in Canada doing everything from delivering supplies to logistical support.

Blair reports more than 2200 wildfires have burned across Canada as of Wednesday, with more than 20,000 people still evacuated from their homes and communities.

