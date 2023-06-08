Renewable energy project showcase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The kickoff to a green summer series about renewable energy projects will be held Thursday night.

The “Green Jobs Summer Showcase” series will highlight the renewable energy projects going on across the state.

The goal is to educate and build support for these projects.

Thursday night’s event is at Lawson’s Finest Liquids and reps from organizations like Renewable Energy Vermont and SunCommon will be there.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.