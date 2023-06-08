Advertise With Us
Rep. Kuster supports bill for student and work visa

File Photo
File Photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is working with other lawmakers to invest in work and study-based visas.

The program is called Bridge USA. It offers hundreds of thousands of people from more than 200 countries and territories visas to live, work, and study in the U.S.

Supporters say that boosts the tourism industry and fills jobs.

Lawmakers are looking for the Department of State to continue investing in this program and ask that Congress is given a heads-up should any changes be made.

