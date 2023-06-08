Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force their way inside.

It happened on Alburgh Springs Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Vermont State Police say multiple shots were fired into the residence owned by Brian Albu, 42. Two people were home but no one was injured.

The people inside said someone tried to force their way into the home before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online.

