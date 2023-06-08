Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

State grant funds internship programs in Vt.

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More interns are getting a paycheck thanks to a state grant to fund opportunities.

The Vermont Department of Labor has $400,000 available in Work-Based Learning and Training Grants.

Those grants give employers the ability to offer internships to provide hands-on training for the next generation, while also giving a paid experience for graduating students and others.

Employers interested in accessing this grant can visit the Vermont Department of Labor website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Vermont. - File photo
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
File image
Police investigate fatal crash in Jay
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
File photo
Vt. police continue search for suspects in 2 fatal shootings
Police say Kevin Cota was found alive and well.
Missing Vermont man found alive and well

Latest News

File Photo
Rep. Kuster supports bill for student and work visa
File Photo
College students teach Stop the Bleed to N.Y. high schoolers
File Photo
Updates underway to make Leddy Park more accessible
File Photo
Renewable energy project showcase