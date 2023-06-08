State grant funds internship programs in Vt.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More interns are getting a paycheck thanks to a state grant to fund opportunities.
The Vermont Department of Labor has $400,000 available in Work-Based Learning and Training Grants.
Those grants give employers the ability to offer internships to provide hands-on training for the next generation, while also giving a paid experience for graduating students and others.
Employers interested in accessing this grant can visit the Vermont Department of Labor website.
