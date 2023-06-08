Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Taco Bell’s iconic crunchwrap is going vegan

The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho...
The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is testing its first fully vegan entrée item: the Vegan Crunchwrap.

The new version of the popular menu item includes a plant-based protein, topped with two vegan sauces, wrapped in a crunchy tortilla shell.

For now, the fast food chain said it’s only available in cities with notable vegan populations – Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando, while supplies last.

It’s unclear when they might be sold nationwide.

Taco Bell has appealed to vegetarians and vegans for years and even rolled out a vegetarian menu in 2019.

Taco Bell said nearly a quarter of its sales came from vegetarian options last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Vermont. - File photo
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
File photo
Vt. police continue search for suspects in 2 fatal shootings
File image
Police investigate fatal crash in Jay
Police say Kevin Cota was found alive and well.
Missing Vermont man found alive and well

Latest News

Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in...
Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US