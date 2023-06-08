Updates underway to make Leddy Park more accessible

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plan to improve Burlington’s Leddy Park is well underway and a survey about improvements closes next week.

Leddy Park’s comprehensive plan has been more than a year in the making and the draft is complete. The goal is to make the park more connected, inclusive, and accessible.

For example, city leaders are looking at creating a loop network of trails and making access to the beach easier and more clear.

The plan is to work on projects piece by piece, like signage and a new playground, and identify funding as they go along.

One project you may see movement on sooner rather than later is the creation of a bike park at Leddy Park.

“Wanting a bike park that’s good for all ages. So people are kids are just getting into it, you know, people my age who may be so just getting into it, and having progressive kind of skills, abilities and etc, in the bike park itself. So as part of that we have a grant, as I mentioned, is to implement the first section of it, which would give everybody a taste of what that entails, and hopefully will also generate some excitement,” said Sophie Sauvé with Burlington Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront.

Another thing project leaders are considering is creating two-way traffic into the main parking lot as opposed to a circulated one-way road to get in and out.

City leaders say they’re also considering a more formalized drop-off area for people in the larger parking lot.

The city has a survey open until next Friday to get input on the plan proposed and other options.

