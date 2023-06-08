Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont Green rolls Kingston Stockade in friendly

VGFC blanks visitors from NPSL 5-0
VGFC blanks visitors from NPSL 5-0
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Green continued its strong start to the season, downing visiting Kingston Stockade of the NPSL 5-0 Wednesday night at Virtue Field. Four different players found the back of the net for Vermont, including Federico Tellez who knotched a brace five minutes apart in the second half.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Vermont. - File photo
Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62
File photo
Vt. police continue search for suspects in 2 fatal shootings
File image
Police investigate fatal crash in Jay
Police say Kevin Cota was found alive and well.
Missing Vermont man found alive and well

Latest News

VGFC blanks visitors from NPSL 5-0
Vermont Green rolls Kingston Stockade in friendly
#3 seed Wolves down #2 Solons 9-7
South Burlington edges Montpelier in girls Ultimate semifinals
#3 seed Wolves down #2 Solons 9-7
South Burlington edges Montpelier in girls Ultimate semifinals
Semifinal action from around the state
H.S. Playoffs for Tuesday, June 6th