Vermont Green rolls Kingston Stockade in friendly
VGFC blanks visitors from NPSL 5-0
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Green continued its strong start to the season, downing visiting Kingston Stockade of the NPSL 5-0 Wednesday night at Virtue Field. Four different players found the back of the net for Vermont, including Federico Tellez who knotched a brace five minutes apart in the second half.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.