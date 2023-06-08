Welch proposes bill to create more competition in the credit card industry

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is taking on Visa and Mastercard trying to create more competition in the credit card industry.

He and other lawmakers are behind a bill in the Senate called the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023. A bill was also introduced in the House.

Welch said the Visa-Mastercard duopoly creates “crushing fees” for small businesses, that have no choice but to pay or risk going under.

The bill would ensure large credit card-issuing banks offer a choice of at least two networks over which an electronic credit transaction may be processed.

Welch says this act would restore choice and competition in the market and bring down costs for small businesses.

