BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! We still have that same upper level low keeping us cool and showery today, but some of us have managed periods of partial sunshine. We can expect similar conditions tomorrow before that system begins to shift away this weekend.

Scattered showers will continue tonight and into tomorrow, although there shouldn’t be as many showers around after sunset. Friday starts with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s and a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers remain possible with scattered showers developing again over the course of today. Like today, we’ll see variable conditions from town to town and through the day. Showers will be possible at times, with some clouds and some breaks of sun. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than today in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

We won’t be fully rid of that low pressure system Saturday, so a few showers remain possible into the afternoon. The warming trend continues with some low 70s possible. Sunday is looking lovely. We should be dry and partly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Our next low pressure system moves through early next week with some lingering showers into midweek.

The worst of the Canadian smoke plume continues to stay south of us Friday. Air quality won’t be a concern. We could still see a little bit of upper level smoke, but there shouldn’t be much close to the ground.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

