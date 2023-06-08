Advertise With Us
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are still stuck under the same, slow-moving, low pressure system as yesterday, and that means another day of cloudy, cool, showery weather.

This pattern will continue on Friday, but there could be a few breaks in the cloud cover, especially the farther south you are, so it will be just a bit warmer. But that could also help to fire up a thunderstorm or two in addition to the garden variety showers.

A few showers will linger into the first part of Saturday. But then, finally, that slow-moving low will drift off to the east and skies will begin to clear for the rest of Saturday.

The second half of the weekend on Sunday is looking delightful - lots of sunshine, and temperatures back to more typical mid-June levels. It will stay sunny & warmer into Monday. Then things will change again.

Another low pressure system will move in for Tuesday & Wednesday with more rain showers.

All of this rain is much needed as conditions have been abnormally dry throughout much of the northeast. The rain is also helping to wash away a lot of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, and also a lot of the pollen that has been in the air.

The grass will be taking MAX Advantage of the wet weather! -Gary

