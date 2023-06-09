Advertise With Us
Alleged hitman in Vermont murder-for-hire plot expected to plead guilty

By Cam Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The alleged hitman in a murder-for-hire plot in Danville is expected to plead guilty in federal court on Friday.

Jerry Banks faces several charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting and more.

Banks is accused of kidnapping and killing Gregory Davis, 49, in Danville in January 2018.

Prosecutors allege Davis was hired to do the job by a California man who wanted Davis dead over a fraudulent oil deal.

Under the plea deal, Banks faces up to life in federal prison.

Our Cam Smith will be in the courtroom Friday afternoon and he will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

