Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes

National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state, the New York Racing Association announced.

Both Belmont and Saratoga reopened for training Friday morning, and the 11-card race will start at 12:50 p.m. The NYRA said in a statement that it will actively monitor air quality conditions and forecasts to ensure the environment remains safe for racing participants and fans ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled on Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had warned that the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.

New York Racing Association vice president of communications Patrick McKenna said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that state officials and the NYRA consulted on how to proceed going forward in “our shared efforts to provide the safest possible environment for training and racing thoroughbred horses.”

McKenna had said his group remained “optimistic that conditions will allow for the resumption of training and racing on Friday in advance of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
Five people, including four juveniles, face charges after police say they were fighting near a...
Fight between teens in St. Johnsbury results in charges
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?

Latest News

Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a rucksack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack...
Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify secret info, transcript shows
North Country health officials are warning of rabid foxes in the area. - File photo
Health officials warn of rabid foxes in Northern New York
Two former Morrisville residents have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to negligence...
Former Vt. couple sentenced for neglect that led to woman’s death