Ceremony marks 30-year relationship of Vt. National Guard, North Macedonia

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard met with government officials and military members from the Republic of North Macedonia at the Statehouse on Friday in a signing ceremony to mark their 30-year relationship.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott applauded their joint training exercises, humanitarian work and deployment to Afghanistan together.

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, who leads the Vermont National Guard, reflected on his first trip to North Macedonia.

“Going over there and watching them and our soldiers work together on the national and international stage and the impact that it has on our careers is pretty powerful,” Knight said.

More than 1,800 North Macedonian soldiers and officers have worked with the Guard. The North Macedonia defense minister says she’s proud of her army’s progress and hopes their partnership expands beyond defense.

Related Stories:

Vermont National Guard highlights work with North Macedonia

Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senegal to train in Vermont

Vt. leaders to travel to North Macedonia as part of partnership program

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.