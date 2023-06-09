Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Ceremony marks 30-year relationship of Vt. National Guard, North Macedonia

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard met with government officials and military members from the Republic of North Macedonia at the Statehouse on Friday in a signing ceremony to mark their 30-year relationship.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott applauded their joint training exercises, humanitarian work and deployment to Afghanistan together.

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, who leads the Vermont National Guard, reflected on his first trip to North Macedonia.

“Going over there and watching them and our soldiers work together on the national and international stage and the impact that it has on our careers is pretty powerful,” Knight said.

More than 1,800 North Macedonian soldiers and officers have worked with the Guard. The North Macedonia defense minister says she’s proud of her army’s progress and hopes their partnership expands beyond defense.

Related Stories:

Vermont National Guard highlights work with North Macedonia

Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senegal to train in Vermont

Vt. leaders to travel to North Macedonia as part of partnership program

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
Five people, including four juveniles, face charges after police say they were fighting near a...
Fight between teens in St. Johnsbury results in charges

Latest News

Ceremony marks 30-year relationship of Vt. National Guard, North Macedonia
Newly confirmed Burlington police chief on struggles, future of department, Part 2
Do Vt. lawmakers have the votes to override governor's budget veto? - clipped version
Questions of transparency raised over Vermont impeachment investigation
Vermont State Police say a student brought a BB gun to school on Friday but no threats were made.
Vt. police investigating after student brings BB gun to school