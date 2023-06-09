Advertise With Us
Champlain, N.Y. and Canadian Border closed due to suspicious package

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The crossing between Champlain, New York and Quebec on I-87 is closed in both directions due to a suspicious package on the Canadian side.

Champlain Fire Commissioner Chris Trombley tells Channel Three, crews responded just after 7:30 Thursday night.

Authorities are turning away drivers at Exit 43.

The commissioner says because Highgate is the closest crossing for commercial vehicles --duty free, Maplefields, and truck stops are getting crowded.

His message, be patient and avoid the area. There’s no word on how long this could take.

Canadian border officials are encouraging passenger cars to use adjacent ports of entry.

