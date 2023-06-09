Advertise With Us
Dartmouth Health to lay off 75 employees, eliminate about 100 vacant jobs

Dartmouth Health is laying off 75 workers and eliminating about 100 vacant positions, citing...
Dartmouth Health is laying off 75 workers and eliminating about 100 vacant positions, citing substantial financial pressures due to the pandemic.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth Health, which consists of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock clinics, is laying off 75 workers and eliminating about 100 vacant positions, citing substantial financial pressures due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Dartmouth Health, Audra Burns, told WCAX News it’s part of a “Workforce Restructure Initiative to improve efficiency and to more closely reflect how other healthcare organizations our size are structured.”

Burns said most of the layoffs will happen on June 23, and most people affected have been notified “with very few exceptions.”

“We are committed to overcoming these complicated and systemic challenges, but thoughtful and clear action was necessary to evolve and operate more efficiently while maintaining the delivery of high-quality, world-class care to the community,” Burns wrote.

Dartmouth Health employs about 10,000 people.

