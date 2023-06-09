Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Do Vt. lawmakers have the votes to override governor’s budget veto?

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will return to Montpelier in two weeks for a veto session. They will try to override several of the governor’s vetoes, including the state budget. But it’s still not clear whether they have the votes.

This remains a very complex political situation with many outcomes. A handful of Democrats and Progressives have threatened to sustain Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto because the budget does not include more transitional funding for homeless Vermonters losing their hotel housing. This has created an awkward situation, putting some at odds with their own party.

But some say they found a way to advance funding without causing inter-party conflict. The leader of the Progressive Caucus, Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, says there’s another way without making the budget larger. She’s working on a new bill that could be expedited during the veto session. It would take funds that have already been set aside for future federal infrastructure matches and use them for homeless housing.

“We think the need is now to be responsive to the needs now with the money we have on hand. In an $8.5 billion budget. That’s why we keep saying this is a political problem, not a money problem. There is a way to do that without reopening the budget and adding any additional funds whatsoever,” said Mulvaney-Stanak, P-Burlington.

Since the money is not attached to the budget, Mulvaney-Stanak says a political standoff or a government shutdown could be averted. This is if the House speaker and other top Democrats go along with the plan.

But in the meantime, she says they are still negotiating what those transitional supports for the homeless should look like.

It remains to be seen whether the governor would go along with the plan. It wouldn’t add any new expenses to this year’s budget which he says is already too large. But he criticized lawmakers for not setting aside enough federal match funds earlier this session.

There’s no word yet from the Senate, but the upper chamber is a much different body with different priorities and a different style. There are also more moderate Democrats, including the head of the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Jane Kitchel, who chose not to extend the hotel-motel program at the end of the session.

Related Stories:

Gov. Scott vetoes $8.5 billion state budget

Gov. Scott defends winding down of homeless hotels

Deadline looming for those in emergency hotel program

Coalition of 17 lawmakers threaten to sustain possible budget veto

Vt. House speaker delivers $8.5B budget early, ‘implores’ Scott to sign it

Can Democrats shore up votes to override potential budget veto?

Newsmaker Interview: House Speaker Jill Krowinski

Scott signals veto of $8.5B state budget

$74M Ed Fund surplus reducing property taxes

What Vt. lawmakers got done and what could still be ahead in veto session

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
Five people, including four juveniles, face charges after police say they were fighting near a...
Fight between teens in St. Johnsbury results in charges

Latest News

Ceremony marks 30-year relationship of Vt. National Guard, North Macedonia
Newly confirmed Burlington police chief on struggles, future of department, Part 2
Do Vt. lawmakers have the votes to override governor's budget veto? - clipped version
Questions of transparency raised over Vermont impeachment investigation
Vermont State Police say a student brought a BB gun to school on Friday but no threats were made.
Vt. police investigating after student brings BB gun to school