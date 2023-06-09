Advertise With Us
Former Vt. couple sentenced for neglect that led to woman’s death

Two former Morrisville residents have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to negligence that resulted in the death of a vulnerable adult.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two former Morrisville residents have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to negligence that resulted in the death of a vulnerable adult.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says Joshua Jones and Britney Spaulding, both 34, now of Lynchburg, Virginia, cared for two vulnerable adults in their home, including a 71-year-old woman with developmental delays and dementia. Prosecutors say that woman was completely dependent on the couple, and she was left in her bed soaked in urine, causing a fatal infection.

The couple also pleaded guilty in January to Medicaid fraud.

Jones was sentenced to six years in prison with three years suspended, plus 10 years of probation.

Spaulding’s prison sentence was suspended and she was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Both are prohibited from working with vulnerable adults and can’t get funds from federal health care programs for five years.

