Former Washington County prosecutor appointed Vt. Superior Court judge

Rory Thibault
Rory Thibault(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Washington County state’s attorney has been tapped as a Vermont Superior Court judge.

Gov. Phil Scott announced on Friday that Rory Thibault of Cabot was appointed.

The governor says Thibault has a proven track record of public service in Vermont through his time as a prosecutor, in the Army and in his community.

“I’m confident his experience, work ethic and temperament will make him a strong Superior Court judge,” Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement.

Thibault ran as a Democrat in 2022 for Vermont attorney general but lost the primary.

