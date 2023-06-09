Advertise With Us
Health officials warn of rabid foxes in Northern New York

North Country health officials are warning of rabid foxes in the area. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country health officials are warning of rabid foxes in the area.

A resident and their dog were attacked and bitten by a rabid gray fox in Ticonderoga on Tuesday. Both the person and the dog got immediate medical attention.

Essex County health officials say that was the second gray fox to test positive for rabies in just a few days.

A third fox was confirmed to have rabies earlier this year in Essex County.

Wildlife officials are now reconsidering their bait drop schedule to help better prevent the spread of the disease.

It comes during an increase in the number of rabies cases in Chittenden County, Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

