How Pride Month celebrations help connect LGBTQ+ Vermonters to resources

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and there are lots of events around Vermont to celebrate.

Many towns are welcoming their inaugural pride events, from parades to field days to drag shows and more.

The Pride Center of Vermont says it’s also a great opportunity for LGBTQ+ Vermonters to access free resources like HIV testing and an anti-violence hotline.

The organization says with a national rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, it’s especially important to get together and ensure safety and joy for the community.

“So to have those parties, have that fun, be together, enjoy, please. But also let’s make sure our folks have access to resources that literally save our lives,” said Kell Arbor of the Pride Center of Vermont.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Kell Arbor.

Click here for more information on the state’s Pride Month events.

